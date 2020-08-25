Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,965 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 6.5% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $65,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 485,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,753. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

