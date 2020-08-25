Winding Tree (LIF) Price Hits $0.13

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $1,289.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s launch date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

