WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG)’s stock price rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.62. Approximately 12,424 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

