X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) Trading Up 1.1%

X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 4,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 14,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEEF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.45% of X-trackers FTSE Developed ex US Comprehensive Factor ETF worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

