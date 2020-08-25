Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 7.5%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 330,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 772,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

