YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Down 16.3%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s stock price traded down 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.26. 4,993,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 2,410,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $259.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.14.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

