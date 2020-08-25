Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. 47.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. 239,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

