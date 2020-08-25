Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.00. 90,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,144. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 76.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 60,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 26.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WNS by 51.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

