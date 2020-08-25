Zacks: Analysts Expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Immunomedics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

IMMU traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,801. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $44.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMU. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 68,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 238.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunomedics (IMMU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.