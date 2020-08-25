Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFIN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $2.77. 146,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,043. The company has a market cap of $72.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.50. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,631 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

