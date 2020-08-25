Zacks: Analysts Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 569,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,059. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited acquired 117,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $889,391.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at $19,691,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 850,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,002. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

