Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.33. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $51.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $429.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.