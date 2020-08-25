ZB Token (ZB) Price Up 0.3% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $119.08 million and $13.16 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040433 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.12 or 0.05731256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014120 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

