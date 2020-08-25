Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) fell 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. 5,148,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,636,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zion Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

