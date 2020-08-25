ZPER Price Reaches $0.0003 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $354,250.05 and approximately $3,949.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00086842 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00282085 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039243 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007969 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001531 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Liquid, Allbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

