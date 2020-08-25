Zurcoin (ZUR) Trading Up 3% Over Last Week

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Zurcoin has a market capitalization of $20,497.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zurcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zurcoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. The official website for Zurcoin is zurcoin.org

Buying and Selling Zurcoin

Zurcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

