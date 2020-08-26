$0.01 EPS Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.25. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Mesa Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 328,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MESA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 366,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

