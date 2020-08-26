-$0.17 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). SmileDirectClub reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

SDC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 3,395,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,390. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 366.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

