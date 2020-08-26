$0.32 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.35%.

FCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,270. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Community by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 68,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Community by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Community by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Community by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

