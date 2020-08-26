-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 204,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

In other Liquidia Technologies news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

