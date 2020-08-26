$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. World Acceptance reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WRLD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 17.6% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,075 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,205. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $142.56. The company has a market cap of $686.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

