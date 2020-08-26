$10.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to announce $10.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.31 billion and the highest is $10.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $6.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $41.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.70 billion to $42.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $44.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.81 billion to $45.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 6,181,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,647,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after buying an additional 4,984,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

