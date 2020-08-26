10,483 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,878,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,408,786. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

