18,000 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Brunswick comprises approximately 1.3% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Brunswick by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Brunswick by 27.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brunswick by 68.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 106,078 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 18.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 861,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after buying an additional 136,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Brunswick by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

BC stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,069. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.