$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 140.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308,811 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 360,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 248,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 5,007,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

