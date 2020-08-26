21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 17.1%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price was up 17.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 13,397,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 998% from the average daily volume of 1,220,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $2,011,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $1,471,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

