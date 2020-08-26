2,498 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. 935,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

