$253.44 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to post $253.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.22 million. Zendesk reported sales of $210.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Shares of NYSE ZEN traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $101.94.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $36,818.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 6,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $517,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,262 shares of company stock worth $10,737,969. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after buying an additional 208,399 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

