$310.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce sales of $310.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.60 million. Coherent posted sales of $335.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,500,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.07. 305,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,346. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.76. Coherent has a 12 month low of $78.21 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

