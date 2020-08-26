$4.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post sales of $4.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $17.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.09 billion to $17.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,766,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34,683.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

