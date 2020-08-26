5,163 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 5,919,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,594,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

