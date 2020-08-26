9,512 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.45. 1,431,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

