Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 595,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 403,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

