Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,155 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. 31,125,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,312,256. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

