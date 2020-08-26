Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 399,719 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,378,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,058,633. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock valued at $895,356. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

