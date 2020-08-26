Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,644 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,788,000. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total transaction of $5,599,780.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.43. 3,962,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,741. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $484.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

