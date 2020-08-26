Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,683 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $44.06 on Wednesday, reaching $528.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,735,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,416. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

