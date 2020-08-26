Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,120.7% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 46.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,313 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $177,188,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $44.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.49. 7,738,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.74. The company has a market capitalization of $253.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $533.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,327,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

