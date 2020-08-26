Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.10. 492,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,666. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $605.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

