Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 414,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 71,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 4,797,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

