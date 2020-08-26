Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $16.31 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paychex worth $16,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Paychex by 39.9% in the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. 1,444,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,720. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

