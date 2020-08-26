Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. 2,708,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

