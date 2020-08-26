Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. 2,932,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,208. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.05. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

