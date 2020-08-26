Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Patterson Companies worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 43.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of PDCO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 1,638,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,435. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

