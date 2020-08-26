Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 64,541 shares during the period. eBay makes up 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of eBay worth $28,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.58. 6,482,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,292,162. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

