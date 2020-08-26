Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,064 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,023,000 after buying an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after buying an additional 1,684,503 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. 1,355,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

