Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. 2,038,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.