Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,671 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 12,525.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. 750,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

