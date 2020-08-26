Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,935 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Compass Minerals International worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 564.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 883,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after acquiring an additional 750,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 149.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 224,761 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 395,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,607,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 156,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

