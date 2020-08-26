AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $21.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 842,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,974,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.45. 2,802,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,556. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

